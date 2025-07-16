Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Shares Purchased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in Alamos Gold by 6.1% during the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 253,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,779,000 after acquiring an additional 14,696 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the first quarter worth about $328,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alamos Gold by 23.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 20,186 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the first quarter worth about $2,020,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the first quarter worth about $961,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AGI shares. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Alamos Gold from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.38.

Alamos Gold Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of AGI opened at $26.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 42.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.54. Alamos Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.74 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $333.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.