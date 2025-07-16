Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 60.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,514 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $298,302,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,150,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,596,000 after acquiring an additional 9,308,940 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 5,766,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993,988 shares in the last quarter. Dendur Capital LP bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $49,100,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,310,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

ACI opened at $21.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.79 and its 200-day moving average is $21.22. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $23.20.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $18.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 1.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 36.59%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ACI shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Albertsons Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.21.

In related news, EVP Omer Gajial sold 47,303 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $1,015,122.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 162,569 shares in the company, valued at $3,488,730.74. The trade was a 22.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

