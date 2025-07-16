Allworth Financial LP Acquires 1,854 Shares of Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 33.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 39,610,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,880,000 after buying an additional 7,053,066 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,803,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,068,654,000 after buying an additional 228,863 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,614,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,367,000 after buying an additional 230,105 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,812,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,948,000 after buying an additional 902,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $654,751,000. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 target price on Manulife Financial in a research report on Monday, May 19th.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

Shares of MFC stock opened at $30.26 on Wednesday. Manulife Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $33.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.51. The company has a market cap of $51.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.99.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Manulife Financial had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Corp will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.3194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 67.02%.

About Manulife Financial

(Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.