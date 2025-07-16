Allworth Financial LP Acquires 2,822 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 209.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 239.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $50.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.61 and its 200 day moving average is $50.63. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $49.65 and a 52-week high of $51.05.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

