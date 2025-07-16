Allworth Financial LP Acquires 6,889 Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 425.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PECO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,322,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,815,000 after acquiring an additional 82,913 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,537,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,370,000 after acquiring an additional 161,963 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,026,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,367,000 after acquiring an additional 385,983 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,737,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,084,000 after acquiring an additional 606,055 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,690,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,338,000 after acquiring an additional 356,368 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of PECO opened at $34.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.72, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.55. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $40.12.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $178.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 215.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PECO shares. Barclays started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.