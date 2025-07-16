Allworth Financial LP Boosts Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1,666.7% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVB has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.07.

Insider Transactions at AvalonBay Communities

In other news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 5,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.67, for a total value of $1,222,708.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,623,288.39. This represents a 25.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.57, for a total transaction of $1,245,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,782 shares in the company, valued at $4,728,859.74. This represents a 20.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Down 1.2%

AVB stock opened at $199.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $180.40 and a one year high of $239.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $204.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.94. The company has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.85.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $693.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 87.17%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

