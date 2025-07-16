Allworth Financial LP Boosts Stock Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cadence Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $19,267,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 36,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $253,000.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $51.62 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $33.42 and a 1-year high of $54.70.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.