Allworth Financial LP Buys 1,790 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 34.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,470,000 after purchasing an additional 16,839 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $5,524,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Stock Down 1.1%

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF stock opened at $39.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.69. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $31.92 and a 52 week high of $40.60. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.86.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

