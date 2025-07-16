Allworth Financial LP Buys 268 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBKR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,338,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,226,000 after buying an additional 1,117,186 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,259,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,205,000 after purchasing an additional 193,497 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 8,249.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,494,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,135 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,316,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,281,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,470,000 after purchasing an additional 187,284 shares in the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 0.1%

IBKR opened at $59.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.93 and a 200 day moving average of $49.05. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.92 and a 12 month high of $60.35. The company has a market cap of $100.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IBKR shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $45.50 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $66.25 to $60.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.38.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Further Reading

