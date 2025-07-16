Allworth Financial LP Buys 273 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,490,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $828,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,525 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,823,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,433,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $367,180,000 after acquiring an additional 916,898 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,093,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,896,000 after acquiring an additional 497,995 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 23,296.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 444,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,293,000 after acquiring an additional 443,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $166.38 on Wednesday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $137.71 and a twelve month high of $182.38. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.49 and a 200-day moving average of $168.74.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 8.81%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 7th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.46%.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $153,579.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 8,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,127.84. This trade represents a 9.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DGX has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DGX

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.