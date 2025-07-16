Allworth Financial LP Buys 3,090 Shares of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Free Report) by 75.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Plumas Bancorp were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLBC. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in Plumas Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plumas Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 3.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its holdings in Plumas Bancorp by 354.3% during the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 33,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Plumas Bancorp by 4,382.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Plumas Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity at Plumas Bancorp

In other Plumas Bancorp news, Director Michael Kevin Foster acquired 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.99 per share, for a total transaction of $25,558.19. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,548.19. This represents a 58.10% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PLBC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Plumas Bancorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Plumas Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PLBC

Plumas Bancorp Stock Down 4.4%

Plumas Bancorp stock opened at $44.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $263.54 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.61. Plumas Bancorp has a 12 month low of $35.76 and a 12 month high of $51.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.14.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. Plumas Bancorp had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $21.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Plumas Bancorp will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Plumas Bancorp

(Free Report)

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plumas Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plumas Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.