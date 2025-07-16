Allworth Financial LP Buys 64 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 325.0% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 160.0% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $517.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $479.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $441.24. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $350.52 and a 52-week high of $526.82.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 9th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.69. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 13.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Darren M. Rebelez sold 20,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.83, for a total transaction of $10,156,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 89,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,623,447.20. The trade was a 18.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.07, for a total value of $1,012,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,140.52. This represents a 30.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,646 shares of company stock worth $22,136,614. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CASY. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $490.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.25.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

