Allworth Financial LP Cuts Position in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its position in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 41.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,166 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MNST. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Conning Inc. grew its position in Monster Beverage by 3.9% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Down 1.2%

MNST opened at $58.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.37. Monster Beverage Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $43.32 and a fifty-two week high of $64.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.40 and its 200 day moving average is $56.90. The stock has a market cap of $57.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MNST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 27,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $1,711,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 69,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,908.20. The trade was a 28.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 8,796 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $549,398.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 89,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,590,232.46. This represents a 8.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

