Allworth Financial LP Cuts Stock Position in Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – October (BATS:OCTH)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its stake in Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – October (BATS:OCTH – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – October were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – October during the first quarter worth about $711,000. NFP Retirement Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Bullseye Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – October by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Bullseye Investment Management LLC now owns 109,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 10,994 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – October by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 54,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 13,719 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – October by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – October Stock Performance

Shares of OCTH opened at $23.95 on Wednesday. Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – October has a one year low of $21.95 and a one year high of $24.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.87.

About Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – October

The Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – October (OCTH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective barrier against losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of S&P 500 FLEX options and US Treasurys.

