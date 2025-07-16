Allworth Financial LP Grows Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 61.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Xylem were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dempze Nancy E boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 25,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 11,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $129.69 on Wednesday. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.47 and a 1-year high of $143.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Xylem from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target (up from $137.00) on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Xylem from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial raised Xylem to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Xylem in a research report on Friday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.29.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

