Allworth Financial LP Grows Stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 3,679.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,389 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the first quarter worth about $1,295,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 44.3% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 9.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,274,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,959,000 after acquiring an additional 203,724 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the first quarter worth approximately $1,314,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BBWI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Piper Sandler set a $39.00 target price on Bath & Body Works and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays cut their target price on Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Bath & Body Works Stock Down 2.2%

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $31.21 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.72. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.94 and a twelve month high of $41.87.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 47.44% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

Bath & Body Works Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Featured Stories

