Allworth Financial LP Grows Stock Position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 103.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,541 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DNP. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 995.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,578,766 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,708 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,738,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,122,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,724,000 after acquiring an additional 196,531 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 360,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 184,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,571,899 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,864,000 after acquiring an additional 115,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE DNP opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $10.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.52.

DNP Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

