Allworth Financial LP Has $183,000 Stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in RLI were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RLI. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of RLI by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of RLI by 100.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RLI by 88.5% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of RLI by 100.0% in the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of RLI by 100.0% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RLI alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Compass Point cut shares of RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of RLI from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

RLI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RLI opened at $69.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 0.67. RLI Corp. has a 1 year low of $69.16 and a 1 year high of $91.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $36.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.20 million. RLI had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RLI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. RLI’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

RLI Profile

(Free Report)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.