Allworth Financial LP Has $220,000 Stake in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in State Street were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 2.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 13.1% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 11,671 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 8.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 11,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of State Street from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

In related news, CAO Elizabeth Schaefer sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $117,936.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,154.88. The trade was a 15.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

State Street Trading Down 7.2%

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $102.06 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.48 and its 200-day moving average is $95.04. The stock has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.45. State Street Corporation has a twelve month low of $72.81 and a twelve month high of $110.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. State Street had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 34.12%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Articles

