Allworth Financial LP Has $226,000 Stock Holdings in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL)

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,897 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 84,675 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,683 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 17,060 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 38,733 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 17,835 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HAL. Citigroup cut their price objective on Halliburton from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Halliburton from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Halliburton from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Halliburton from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.53.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $21.43 on Wednesday. Halliburton Company has a one year low of $18.72 and a one year high of $37.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Halliburton had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

