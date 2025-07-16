Allworth Financial LP Has $233,000 Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 21.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 983 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Workday were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WDAY. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Workday by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Workday from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Workday from $360.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Westpark Capital raised their price objective on Workday from $315.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.88.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other Workday news, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total transaction of $1,496,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,440.96. The trade was a 80.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total value of $1,863,075.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 67,500 shares in the company, valued at $16,767,675. This trade represents a 10.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 329,005 shares of company stock worth $79,203,523. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $224.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $247.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $60.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.27, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.21. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.81 and a 12 month high of $294.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

