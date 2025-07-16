Allworth Financial LP Has $235,000 Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Allworth Financial LP cut its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 865 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADSK. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 212.0% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADSK. Barclays lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Autodesk from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Autodesk from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Autodesk from $303.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.64.

Autodesk Price Performance

ADSK opened at $288.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.03 and a 12 month high of $326.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.60. The stock has a market cap of $61.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 3,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,024,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,440 shares in the company, valued at $6,123,600. This represents a 14.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,391 shares of company stock valued at $2,909,885. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

