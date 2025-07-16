Allworth Financial LP Has $264,000 Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW)

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EW. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 405 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total value of $673,308.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 206,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,565,087. This trade represents a 4.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $837,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 41,098 shares in the company, valued at $3,057,691.20. The trade was a 21.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,848 shares of company stock valued at $2,314,488 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $76.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 3.66. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 1-year low of $58.93 and a 1-year high of $89.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.40 and its 200 day moving average is $73.39.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 75.48% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Stories

