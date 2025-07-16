Allworth Financial LP Has $277,000 Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,054,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,518,829,000 after purchasing an additional 150,493 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,497,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,037,000 after purchasing an additional 34,634 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,385,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,060,000 after purchasing an additional 16,095 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,386,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,515,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,208,000 after purchasing an additional 418,234 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FNF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.20.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $52.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.80. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.02. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.61 and a 12 month high of $66.72.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.50%.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

