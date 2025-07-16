Allworth Financial LP Increases Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,803 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,028,485 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,539,290,000 after buying an additional 515,881 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,437,687 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,032,239,000 after buying an additional 157,464 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,147,006 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $857,205,000 after buying an additional 123,745 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,655,180 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $819,383,000 after buying an additional 287,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $527,719,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $74.31 on Wednesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 12-month low of $65.52 and a 12-month high of $90.82. The company has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.74.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 25th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology service provider to purchase up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on CTSH shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Susquehanna upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 1st. TD Securities boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, May 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

