Allworth Financial LP Increases Stock Position in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 116.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 5.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 7,355 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 0.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 115,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 8.7% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 478.7% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 33.6% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Archer Daniels Midland Stock Down 0.9%

Archer Daniels Midland stock opened at $53.80 on Wednesday. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 1-year low of $40.98 and a 1-year high of $66.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.00.

Archer Daniels Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer Daniels Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $20.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Archer Daniels Midland’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADM. UBS Group upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Archer Daniels Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

