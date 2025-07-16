Allworth Financial LP Lowers Holdings in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its stake in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,638,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 356,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,521,000 after acquiring an additional 87,575 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 219,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after acquiring an additional 79,924 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,562,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,355,000.

Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF Price Performance

BATS FLHY opened at $24.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.02 and its 200 day moving average is $23.90. Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $22.64 and a 12 month high of $24.53.

About Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF

The Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (FLHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is actively managed portfolio of global high-yield corporate debt. The fund seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary goal. FLHY was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

