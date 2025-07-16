Allworth Financial LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Markel Group by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 281,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $486,580,000 after purchasing an additional 42,178 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Markel Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,795,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Markel Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 140,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $243,393,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Markel Group by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 121,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $209,891,000 after purchasing an additional 19,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Markel Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 116,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MKL opened at $1,978.27 on Wednesday. Markel Group Inc. has a one year low of $1,491.03 and a one year high of $2,063.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,941.84 and a 200 day moving average of $1,862.04. The company has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

In other news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 90 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,861.44, for a total transaction of $167,529.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,430.08. The trade was a 12.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Argus raised Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,727.75.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

