Allworth Financial LP Purchases 1,006 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR)

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. David Kennon Inc increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. David Kennon Inc now owns 223,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,205,000 after purchasing an additional 23,205 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 5,093 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GCOR opened at $40.74 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $43.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.79.

The Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (GCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Goldman Sachs US Broad Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade taxable bond index which screens securities for fundamental criteria. GCOR was launched on Sep 8, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

