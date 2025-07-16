Allworth Financial LP Purchases 239 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XMLV. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,750,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,651,000. Avid Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $6,949,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 285,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,352,000 after acquiring an additional 33,126 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 110,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,718,000 after acquiring an additional 28,165 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $61.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.71 and its 200 day moving average is $61.07. The firm has a market cap of $804.08 million, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.80. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $54.58 and a one year high of $65.99.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

