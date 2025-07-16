Allworth Financial LP Purchases 286 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $653,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $705,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,027,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 133,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Essex Property Trust from $311.00 to $309.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $303.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $315.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $355.00 price target (down from $370.00) on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.94.

Essex Property Trust Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of ESS stock opened at $280.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.65. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $243.85 and a 1-year high of $317.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.05. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 37.08%. The business had revenue of $464.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $2.57 dividend. This represents a $10.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.37%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

