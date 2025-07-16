Allworth Financial LP Purchases 721 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALK. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 125.7% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 677 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 459.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

Shares of ALK opened at $51.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.76 and a 200 day moving average of $56.60. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.62 and a 12 month high of $78.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, VP Emily Halverson sold 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $151,247.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,709.02. This trade represents a 26.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $401,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 26,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,620.30. This represents a 22.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,479 shares of company stock valued at $554,228 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $95.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.83.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

