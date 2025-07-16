Allworth Financial LP Raises Position in T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLR)

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLR – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.11% of T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF by 44.5% in the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 6,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF by 106.8% in the first quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC now owns 12,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218 shares in the last quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $639,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter.

Get T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TFLR opened at $51.72 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF has a 1-year low of $48.65 and a 1-year high of $52.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.34.

T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF (TFLR) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on high yield fixed income. TFLR is actively managed to invest in a broad portfolio of USD-denominated floating-rate loans TFLR was launched on Nov 16, 2022 and is managed by T.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.