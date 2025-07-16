Allworth Financial LP Sells 127 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in TransUnion by 15.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in TransUnion in the first quarter worth about $327,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in TransUnion by 4.1% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 11,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TransUnion by 5.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 494,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,026,000 after purchasing an additional 23,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 224,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,592,000 after buying an additional 32,668 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total transaction of $87,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 74,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,482,606.02. The trade was a 1.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $255,010. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Stock Performance

NYSE:TRU opened at $90.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $66.38 and a 1 year high of $113.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.62. The company has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.12, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.63.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. TransUnion had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TRU shares. Wall Street Zen raised TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on TransUnion from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America started coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised TransUnion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $108.00 price objective on TransUnion and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.64.

About TransUnion

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

