Allworth Financial LP Sells 1,319 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MGM. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 83.5% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 750.6% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

In other news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $183,766.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $1,925,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,627,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,585,769.02. This trade represents a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,261 shares of company stock worth $3,486,367 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MGM has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Friday. Citizens Jmp lowered MGM Resorts International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MGM

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

MGM stock opened at $37.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.03. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $47.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.76.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.