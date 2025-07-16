Allworth Financial LP Sells 486,150 Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL)

Allworth Financial LP cut its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL – Free Report) by 98.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486,150 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 425.2% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Up 2.9%

BATS:KJUL opened at $29.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.34 million, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.57. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $30.41.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (KJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

