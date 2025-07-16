Allworth Financial LP Sells 649 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 7,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA JNK opened at $96.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.60. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $90.41 and a 1 year high of $97.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.45.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.