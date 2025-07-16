Allworth Financial LP Sells 946 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 100,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after buying an additional 49,827 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in H&R Block by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 767,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,136,000 after buying an additional 91,075 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,725,000. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 620.0% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 29,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 25,166 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,317,000. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Stock Performance

NYSE HRB opened at $54.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.62. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.24. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.16 and a fifty-two week high of $68.45.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.26. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 179.57% and a net margin of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.94 EPS. H&R Block’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 36.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HRB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Northcoast Research cut H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on H&R Block from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

About H&R Block

(Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

