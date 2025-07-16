Allworth Financial LP Trims Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,393 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 179.9% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.
International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 1.2%
NYSE:IFF opened at $73.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.72. The stock has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.04. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.85 and a 1 year high of $106.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.87.
International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently -48.93%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently issued reports on IFF. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.43.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Hernandez Margarita Palau acquired 850 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.42 per share, with a total value of $65,807.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 2,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,266.06. The trade was a 55.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin O’byrne acquired 4,500 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.05 per share, with a total value of $342,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 7,696 shares in the company, valued at $585,280.80. The trade was a 140.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 22,050 shares of company stock worth $1,688,512. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
International Flavors & Fragrances Profile
International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.
