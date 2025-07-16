Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP now owns 10,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 7,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $75,034.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 27,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,322.55. This trade represents a 4.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $49.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.69. Molson Coors Beverage Company has a fifty-two week low of $46.94 and a fifty-two week high of $64.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.30). Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage Company will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.83%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

See Also

