Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,530 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,127 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $21,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 96,621 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $22,128,000 after acquiring an additional 17,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,356 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $259.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $58.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 52 week low of $201.63 and a 52 week high of $277.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.04.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 19.65%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Baird R W raised Norfolk Southern to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $284.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $258.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $265.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on NSC

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.