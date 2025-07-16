Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,790 Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,790 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Matson by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 213 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Matson during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matson during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Matson by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 586 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Matson by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Matson in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Matson from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Matson from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Matson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.33.

Matson Stock Down 2.9%

NYSE MATX opened at $110.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.28. Matson, Inc. has a one year low of $91.75 and a one year high of $169.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.29.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.16). Matson had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 13.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Laura L. Rascon sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.19, for a total transaction of $200,923.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 14,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,811.28. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Leonard P. Isotoff sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.47, for a total value of $55,735.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 5,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,136.68. This represents a 8.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Matson Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

