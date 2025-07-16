Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 46,070 Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 46,070 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOGL. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 1,402.3% during the 4th quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,905,407 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,571 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 1,499,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,222,000 after acquiring an additional 799,244 shares in the last quarter. Praetorian PR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,688,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,591,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,588,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Golden Ocean Group stock opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $13.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.20.

Golden Ocean Group Cuts Dividend

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The shipping company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.48 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Golden Ocean Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. The company’s dry bulk vessels comprise Newcastlemax, Capesize, and Panamax vessels operating in the spot and time charter markets. It also transports a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

Featured Stories

