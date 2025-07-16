Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,990 Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,097,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,539,000 after purchasing an additional 181,706 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 6.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,027,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,139,000 after purchasing an additional 128,860 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,300,000 after purchasing an additional 193,028 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,265,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,229,000 after purchasing an additional 66,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,605,000. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HWC. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Hancock Whitney from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Stephens cut their target price on Hancock Whitney from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price (down from $72.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.43.

Insider Activity at Hancock Whitney

In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 838 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $40,299.42. Following the transaction, the director owned 23,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,983.71. This trade represents a 3.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

HWC stock opened at $58.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.05. Hancock Whitney Corporation has a 1-year low of $43.90 and a 1-year high of $62.40.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $377.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.99 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 23.15%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Corporation will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

Further Reading

