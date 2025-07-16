Alps Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 30.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,455 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CROX. Allianz SE purchased a new position in Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Crocs by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crocs stock opened at $99.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.98. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.11 and a 52 week high of $151.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $937.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.07 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 43.07% and a net margin of 23.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CROX shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Crocs from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Crocs from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Crocs from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Crocs from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Crocs in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.13.

In related news, Director Ian Bickley sold 3,044 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.89, for a total transaction of $352,769.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 27,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,554.45. This trade represents a 9.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

