Alps Advisors Inc. Buys 1,039 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMG. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 173.4% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $53.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.03. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.46 and a twelve month high of $66.74. The company has a market capitalization of $72.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.78, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.08.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.29% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $13.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, June 9th. Melius began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.28.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $5,659,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 109,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,457,805.50. The trade was a 50.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

