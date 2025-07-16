Alps Advisors Inc. Buys 2,148 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,624 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FBP. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 103.4% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 919.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First BanCorp. by 806.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First BanCorp. in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. Stock Down 3.6%

NYSE:FBP opened at $21.48 on Wednesday. First BanCorp. has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $22.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.67.

First BanCorp. Dividend Announcement

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 24.46%. The firm had revenue of $248.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on First BanCorp. from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th.

First BanCorp. Profile

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

