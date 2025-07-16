Alps Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 18.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $473.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $449.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $403.95. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 52 week low of $309.01 and a 52 week high of $498.52. The company has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $6.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 49.73% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target (up from $450.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, May 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $437.00 price target (up from $386.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.04.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

