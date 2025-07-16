Alps Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 14,410 Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 681,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,961,000 after acquiring an additional 18,645 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth about $401,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 14,518 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 42,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cinemark in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Cinemark in a report on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Cinemark Trading Down 0.4%

CNK opened at $29.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.38 and its 200-day moving average is $29.20. Cinemark Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $20.43 and a 52-week high of $36.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32). The company had revenue of $540.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.62 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 51.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings Inc will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cinemark Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Melissa Thomas sold 7,200 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $226,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 210,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,630,724.24. The trade was a 3.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 25,000 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $825,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 130,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,311,502.12. This trade represents a 16.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,724 shares of company stock worth $2,724,435. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

