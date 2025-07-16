Alps Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 1,810 Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 2,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on Packaging Corporation of America from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Packaging Corporation of America from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Packaging Corporation of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.80.

Packaging Corporation of America Stock Performance

PKG stock opened at $199.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.82. Packaging Corporation of America has a 1 year low of $172.72 and a 1 year high of $250.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.64.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Packaging Corporation of America had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.09%. On average, research analysts predict that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Corporation of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Packaging Corporation of America’s payout ratio is presently 52.30%.

About Packaging Corporation of America

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

